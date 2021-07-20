Overview

Dr. Philip Ilaria, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Ilaria works at Greater Monmouth Neurologists in Red Bank, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.