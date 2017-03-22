See All Dermatologists in San Antonio, TX
Dermatology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
Dr. Philip Hughes, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.

Dr. Hughes works at Hughes Dermatology in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Philip Hughes MD
    10007 Huebner Rd Ste 302, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-5566
  2. 2
    Psoriasis Treatment Ctr
    7940 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 1010, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-7411

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rosacea
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Rosacea
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis

Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Mar 22, 2017
    Easy to schedule an appointment. Friendly, helpful and caring staff. Dr. Hughes gives individual personal care. You are not one more patient. Excellent professional attention . Thoroughly examines you to make sure he registers all signs and symptoms of what is affecting you. Highly recommend Dr. Hughes. No long waits. Thank you.
    San Antonio, TX — Mar 22, 2017
    About Dr. Philip Hughes, MD

    Dermatology
    53 years of experience
    English
    • 1467561191
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tex
    • Ia Meth Hosp
    Medical Education: Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    • Dermatology
