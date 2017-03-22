Dr. Philip Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Hughes, MD
Dr. Philip Hughes, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.
Philip Hughes MD10007 Huebner Rd Ste 302, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 614-5566
Psoriasis Treatment Ctr7940 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 1010, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-7411
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Easy to schedule an appointment. Friendly, helpful and caring staff. Dr. Hughes gives individual personal care. You are not one more patient. Excellent professional attention . Thoroughly examines you to make sure he registers all signs and symptoms of what is affecting you. Highly recommend Dr. Hughes. No long waits. Thank you.
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- University Tex
- Ia Meth Hosp
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Dermatology
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Rosacea and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.