Overview

Dr. Philip Huber Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital - Dallas

Dr. Huber Jr works at True Surgical Partners in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    True Surgical Partners
    8160 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 306, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 345-8060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkland Health And Hospital System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Philip Huber Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245272145
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital - Dallas
    Internship
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Huber Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huber Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huber Jr works at True Surgical Partners in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Huber Jr’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Huber Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huber Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huber Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huber Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

