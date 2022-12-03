Overview

Dr. Philip Hoekstra, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Hoekstra works at SHMG Urologic Oncology in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.