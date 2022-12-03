Dr. Philip Hoekstra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoekstra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Hoekstra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Philip Hoekstra, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
SHMG Urologic Oncology145 Michigan St NE Ste 5500, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
SHMG Urology - Grand Rapids4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Very knowledgeable, listen to my issues.
About Dr. Philip Hoekstra, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1558301556
Education & Certifications
- Butterworth Hospital
- Butterworth Hospital|Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Urology
