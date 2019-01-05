Overview

Dr. Philip Hodge, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hodge works at Cancer Institute MDC in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture, Pathological Spine Fracture and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.