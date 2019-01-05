Dr. Philip Hodge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Hodge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Hodge, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hodge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Prisma Health Division of Surgical Oncology - Greenville890 W Faris Rd Ste 320, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hodge?
Dr Hodge performed brain surgery on my father removing a brain tumor. When meeting with him after surgery, he spoke and listened to questions from my mom, myself, brother, sister and aunt. He answered our questions fully and in a manner we could understand. He even found us a few moments later to tell us that he had woken up enough to talk and that his speech was unaffected. When transferred to ICU, he came to talk to my mom again answering questions. Very Thankful for him!!
About Dr. Philip Hodge, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1720083926
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodge works at
Dr. Hodge has seen patients for Thoracic Spine Fracture, Pathological Spine Fracture and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.