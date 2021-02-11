Dr. Philip Hinkle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Hinkle, MD
Dr. Philip Hinkle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Ohiohealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, 3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Cigna
Dr. Hinkle and his nursing staff are the best! They are kind and very experienced.
About Dr. Philip Hinkle, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Hinkle has seen patients for Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinkle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
