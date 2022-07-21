See All Neurosurgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Philip Henkin, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (132)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Philip Henkin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University|Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and HCA Florida South Shore Hospital.

Dr. Henkin works at NeuroSpine Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Spinal Compression Fracture Repair and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    NeuroSpine Center
    10740 Palm River Rd Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8303

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • HCA Florida South Shore Hospital

Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Low Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 21, 2022
    I'm Thomas Capurso, my wife was Mynett . Dr Henkin treated my wife for a brain tumor . He performed 2 major surgeries and two biopsies. His surgical skills were nothing short of miraculous . He devoted his time , his weekends and even put off a Disney vacation for my wife . I was so blest you have had Dr Henkin as my wife's surgeon . Also my wife was terrified of needles and required a spinal tap . We told Dr Henkin and He personally did the procedure . I was so thankful . I would gladly wait the three hours I've seen as negative comments for Dr Henkin . He sure did it for us and I am truly thankful . My wife was his patient from 9/00 to 7/04 . He gave us 4 years with a Glioblastoma. I was looking for him to check out some weakness in my right upper arm . Found out he moved . Need to plan a trip soon .
    Thomas Capurso — Jul 21, 2022
