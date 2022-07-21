Dr. Philip Henkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Henkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Henkin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University|Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and HCA Florida South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Henkin works at
Locations
NeuroSpine Center10740 Palm River Rd Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 588-8303
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m Thomas Capurso, my wife was Mynett . Dr Henkin treated my wife for a brain tumor . He performed 2 major surgeries and two biopsies. His surgical skills were nothing short of miraculous . He devoted his time , his weekends and even put off a Disney vacation for my wife . I was so blest you have had Dr Henkin as my wife’s surgeon . Also my wife was terrified of needles and required a spinal tap . We told Dr Henkin and He personally did the procedure . I was so thankful . I would gladly wait the three hours I’ve seen as negative comments for Dr Henkin . He sure did it for us and I am truly thankful . My wife was his patient from 9/00 to 7/04 . He gave us 4 years with a Glioblastoma. I was looking for him to check out some weakness in my right upper arm . Found out he moved . Need to plan a trip soon .
About Dr. Philip Henkin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1972522191
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University|Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Dr. Henkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henkin works at
Dr. Henkin has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Spinal Compression Fracture Repair and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
132 patients have reviewed Dr. Henkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henkin.
