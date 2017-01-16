See All Allergists & Immunologists in Shelton, CT
Dr. Philip Hemmers, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Philip Hemmers, DO

Allergy & Immunology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Philip Hemmers, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Hemmers works at Allergy Center Of Connecticut in Shelton, CT with other offices in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Allergy Testing, Allergy Skin Testing and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Allergy & Immunology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Hanan Salman, MD
Dr. Hanan Salman, MD
10 (455)
View Profile
Dr. Gregory Rosner, MD
Dr. Gregory Rosner, MD
10 (34)
View Profile
Dr. Jennifer Yaxi Chen, MD
Dr. Jennifer Yaxi Chen, MD
10 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Center Of Connecticut
    4 Corporate Dr Ste 295, Shelton, CT 06484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 374-6103
  2. 2
    Allergy Center of Connecticut PC
    761 Main Ave Ste 105, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 870-8731

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergy Testing
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Testing
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hemmers?

    Jan 16, 2017
    Dr. Hemmers has treated my allergies such that I have noticed significant improvement. The office is friendly and efficient.
    South Salem — Jan 16, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Philip Hemmers, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Philip Hemmers, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hemmers to family and friends

    Dr. Hemmers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hemmers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Philip Hemmers, DO.

    About Dr. Philip Hemmers, DO

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386700854
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Hemmers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hemmers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hemmers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hemmers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hemmers has seen patients for Allergy Testing, Allergy Skin Testing and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hemmers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hemmers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemmers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hemmers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hemmers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Philip Hemmers, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.