Dr. Hellreich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Hellreich, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Philip Hellreich, MD is a Dermatologist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Kailua Dermatology & Associates Ltd.40 Aulike St Ste 311, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 261-6133
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
He was recommended by a friend Very responsive private clinic. A bit old school but it's the doctor that matters. Best treatment plan I got after seeing 4 different doctors. Good bedside manners and good listener. Of course on a busy day you feel little rushed but it is what it is He shows he has experience with many illnesses. Other doctors knows him. Best Doctor awards all over his clinic wall. If you ask me is he good doctor, I would say "Hell-Reich, Yeah!'.
About Dr. Philip Hellreich, MD
- Dermatology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1316099963
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Dermatology
Dr. Hellreich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hellreich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hellreich has seen patients for Impetigo, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hellreich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hellreich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hellreich.
