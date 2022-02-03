Overview

Dr. Philip Hardy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Hardy works at Legacy Family Medicine LLC in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.