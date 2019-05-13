Dr. Philip Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Hanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Hanna, MD is a Movement Disorder Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University
Dr. Hanna works at
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Health Jfk Medical Center65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7010Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very thorough
About Dr. Philip Hanna, MD
- Neurological Movement Disorders
- English, Hindi
- 1306846647
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Northwestern University Hospitals
- Umdnj-University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanna works at
Dr. Hanna has seen patients for Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, Tremor and Torticollis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hanna speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.