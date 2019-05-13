Overview

Dr. Philip Hanna, MD is a Movement Disorder Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University



Dr. Hanna works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Vascular Surgery in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, Tremor and Torticollis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.