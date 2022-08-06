Dr. Philip Hamby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Hamby, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Hamby, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Texas Vista Medical Center.
Locations
Southeast Surgical Associates8019 S New Braunfels Ste 115, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 333-7510
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was referred to Dr Hamby by my primary care physician and I couldn’t be happier. The very last thing I told his nurse before leaving was that “I really like that guy”. (Dr Hamby) his whole staff was top notch too. Very pleased.
About Dr. Philip Hamby, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1992064372
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamby has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.