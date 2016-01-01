Dr. Philip Halstead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halstead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Philip Halstead, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Halstead works at
Locations
-
1
Phillip W. Halstead M.d. LLC602 S Atwood Rd Ste 101, Bel Air, MD 21014 (410) 638-2730
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Philip Halstead, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1962405704
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Halstead accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halstead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halstead has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halstead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halstead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halstead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.