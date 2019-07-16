Dr. Philip Hahn Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Hahn Jr, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System, Titus Regional Medical Center and Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Advanced Foot & Ankle Center of Texarkana P.A.5606 Summerhill Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 791-1222
Advanced Foot & Ankle Center700 N Main St, Nashville, AR 71852 Directions (870) 845-2729
Christus St. Michael Health System2600 Saint Michael Dr, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 791-1222
Wadley Regional Medical Center1000 Pine St, Texarkana, TX 75501 Directions (903) 791-1222
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Titus Regional Medical Center
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Doctor Phillip Hahn and his staff are amazing! I would highly recommend him to anyone. He has been my doctor and my family’s doctor for several years and we just love him. He has been a blessing to me and my family. The way that he takes care of his patients is truly awesome! The Lord has blessed him with an amazing gift
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Hahn Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hahn Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hahn Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hahn Jr has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahn Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn Jr.
