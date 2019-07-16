See All Podiatric Surgeons in Texarkana, TX
Overview

Dr. Philip Hahn Jr, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System, Titus Regional Medical Center and Wadley Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hahn Jr works at Advanced Foot&Ankle Ctr Txrkn in Texarkana, TX with other offices in Nashville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Foot & Ankle Center of Texarkana P.A.
    5606 Summerhill Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 791-1222
  2. 2
    Advanced Foot & Ankle Center
    700 N Main St, Nashville, AR 71852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 845-2729
  3. 3
    Christus St. Michael Health System
    2600 Saint Michael Dr, Texarkana, TX 75503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 791-1222
  4. 4
    Wadley Regional Medical Center
    1000 Pine St, Texarkana, TX 75501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 791-1222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Saint Michael Health System
  • Titus Regional Medical Center
  • Wadley Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 16, 2019
    Doctor Phillip Hahn and his staff are amazing! I would highly recommend him to anyone. He has been my doctor and my family’s doctor for several years and we just love him. He has been a blessing to me and my family. The way that he takes care of his patients is truly awesome! The Lord has blessed him with an amazing gift
    Joshua & Shannon Ray — Jul 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Philip Hahn Jr, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 1568485787
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Hahn Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hahn Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hahn Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hahn Jr has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahn Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahn Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahn Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

