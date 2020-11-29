Dr. Philip E Grubbs Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grubbs Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip E Grubbs Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip E Grubbs Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pearisburg, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.
Dr. Grubbs Jr works at
Locations
Carilion Giles Community Hospital159 Hartley Way, Pearisburg, VA 24134 Directions (540) 921-6000
Carilion Clinic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - Blacksburg817 Davis St Ste 2, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 951-8885
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Every part of my experience with Dr. Grubbs and his staff was excellent ~ from the initial consultation, through all pre and post op appointments, and, of course, the surgery itself. I highly recommend this medical practice.
About Dr. Philip E Grubbs Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Nc Hosp Sys
- Penn State U-Hershey Med Ctr
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grubbs Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grubbs Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grubbs Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grubbs Jr works at
Dr. Grubbs Jr has seen patients for Wound Repair and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grubbs Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Grubbs Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grubbs Jr.
