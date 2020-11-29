Overview

Dr. Philip E Grubbs Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pearisburg, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.



Dr. Grubbs Jr works at Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Giles in Pearisburg, VA with other offices in Blacksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.