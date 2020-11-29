See All Plastic Surgeons in Pearisburg, VA
Dr. Philip E Grubbs Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Philip E Grubbs Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pearisburg, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.

Dr. Grubbs Jr works at Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Giles in Pearisburg, VA with other offices in Blacksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Carilion Giles Community Hospital
    159 Hartley Way, Pearisburg, VA 24134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 921-6000
  2. 2
    Carilion Clinic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - Blacksburg
    817 Davis St Ste 2, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 951-8885

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
  • Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 29, 2020
    Every part of my experience with Dr. Grubbs and his staff was excellent ~ from the initial consultation, through all pre and post op appointments, and, of course, the surgery itself. I highly recommend this medical practice.
    Ann Yearick — Nov 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Philip E Grubbs Jr, MD
    About Dr. Philip E Grubbs Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629078241
    Education & Certifications

    • U Nc Hosp Sys
    Residency
    • Penn State U-Hershey Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip E Grubbs Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grubbs Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grubbs Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grubbs Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grubbs Jr has seen patients for Wound Repair and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grubbs Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Grubbs Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grubbs Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grubbs Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grubbs Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

