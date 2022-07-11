Dr. Philip Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Philip Goldberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Regional Pet Scan LLC2000 Auburn Dr Ste 100, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 292-5544
Twinsburg Family Health Center8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (330) 888-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Cleveland Clinic
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been going to Dr. Goldberg for approximately 25 years. He is so compassionate, knowledgeable. He is extraordinary.
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Stye, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
