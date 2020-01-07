Overview

Dr. Philip Glynn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Glynn works at SR MARY CARITAS ONCOL CTR in Springfield, MA with other offices in Westfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.