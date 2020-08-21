Dr. Philip Girard Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girard Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Girard Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Girard Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Girard Jr works at
Locations
Richard A. Spitzer M.d. Inc.50 Alessandro Pl Ste 120, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 449-1814
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing him for a chronic migraine for about a year. I’ve found him to be professional, thorough, kind, and knowledgable. The staff has also always been great. My only complaint is that it’s hard to get information regarding a specific diagnosis.
About Dr. Philip Girard Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215078381
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Girard Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Girard Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Girard Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Girard Jr works at
Dr. Girard Jr has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Girard Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Girard Jr speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Girard Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girard Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Girard Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Girard Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.