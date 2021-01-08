Dr. Gentlesk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Gentlesk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Gentlesk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
1
Sentara Cardiology Specialists - Fort Norfolk301 Riverview Ave Ste 700, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 252-9365
2
Sentara Cardiology Specialists713 Volvo Pkwy Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 282-4150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Sentara Cardiology Specialists1031 Loftis Blvd Ste 100, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 736-9860
4
Sentara Cardiology Specialists1101 First Colonial Rd Ste 300, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 395-1760
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I am so glad I was referred to Dr. Gentlesk! He possesses encyclopedic knowledge of Afib, is an outstanding surgeon, and patiently and thoroughly answers all questions; he really cares his patients. He is only the second doctor I have met who introduces himself by his first name, connecting on a personal level with his patients.
About Dr. Philip Gentlesk, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1528059862
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gentlesk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gentlesk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gentlesk has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gentlesk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
