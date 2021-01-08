Overview

Dr. Philip Gentlesk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Gentlesk works at Sentara Cardiology Specialists in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA, Newport News, VA and Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.