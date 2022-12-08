Dr. Philip Garrett, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Garrett, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Garrett, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Garrett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Landmark Foot and Ankle Center PC5249 Duke St Ste 212, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 370-2490
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garrett?
Dr. Garrett is an extremely accomplished doctor and that combined with his friendliness immediately instill in you that you are in good care as soon as you meet him. Dr. Garrett had taking care of me from things like a sprained ankle to foot surgery and I never once doubted that I wasn’t getting the best of care. The day of my foot surgery I was not nervous at all because of the fact that I knew that Dr. Garrett would take care of me. The staff in the office have all been very friendly. I would highly recommend Landmark Foot and Ankle Center to anyone who wants the best in medical care.
About Dr. Philip Garrett, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1578572012
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garrett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garrett works at
Dr. Garrett has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.