Overview

Dr. Philip Garrett, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Garrett works at Landmark Foot and Ankle in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.