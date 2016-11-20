Dr. Philip Gallagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Gallagher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Gallagher, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Upmc Hamot.
Dr. Gallagher works at
Locations
Allergy and Asthma of Northwestern Pennsylvania LLC2202 W 15TH ST, Erie, PA 16505 Directions (814) 456-5341
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Intergroup
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
he is a VERY good doctor.
About Dr. Philip Gallagher, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1023019239
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- University Md
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallagher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallagher works at
Dr. Gallagher has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallagher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.
