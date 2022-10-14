Overview

Dr. Philip Gachassin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.



Dr. Gachassin works at Dr. Philip Gachassin in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.