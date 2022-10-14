Dr. Philip Gachassin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gachassin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Gachassin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Gachassin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.
Dr. Gachassin works at
Locations
1
Surgical Hospital Management System LLC1000 W Pinhook Rd Ste 310, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 233-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manners. Speaks to you like a human being. Accommodates as much as he can on surgery dates. Very honest about the illness or problem yall are discussing. Excellent physician
About Dr. Philip Gachassin, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1366449290
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Tulane Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gachassin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gachassin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gachassin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gachassin has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gachassin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
281 patients have reviewed Dr. Gachassin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gachassin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gachassin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gachassin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.