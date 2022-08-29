Dr. Philip Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Fox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Fox, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Fox works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services300 68th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Directions (616) 281-6345
-
2
Pawm1403 60th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508 Directions (616) 719-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?
Dr. Fox is incredibly experienced and knowledgeable about complex co-morbid conditions that I think most psychiatrists don't have enough experience in. He was very kind and professional - I have seen him over the years for some pretty intense and overwhelming issues - and he has helped me tremendously and was there when I was concerned I was having an allergic reaction to a medication. His offices are great and it is evident he truly wants to help and is more than capable of helping a wide variety of conditions.
About Dr. Philip Fox, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1013976596
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.