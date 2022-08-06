Overview

Dr. Philip Forno, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Forno works at Christus St Vincent Orthpdc NM in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.