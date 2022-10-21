See All Plastic Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Philip Fleming, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Philip Fleming, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Fleming works at Fleming Plastic Surgery in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Fleming Plastic Surgery
    2222 State St Ste 200B1, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2571

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Spider Veins
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reconstruction
Spider Veins
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 21, 2022
    Dr. Fleming really takes the time to customize your visit. He has helped me with my varicose veins and made it possible to wear shorts again. I cannot thank him enough.
    — Oct 21, 2022
    About Dr. Philip Fleming, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    44 years of experience
    English
    1154309896
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Louisville Hospital
    Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Fleming, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fleming has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fleming works at Fleming Plastic Surgery in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Fleming’s profile.

    Dr. Fleming has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

