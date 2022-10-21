Dr. Philip Fleming, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Fleming, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Fleming, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Fleming works at
Locations
Fleming Plastic Surgery2222 State St Ste 200B1, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2571
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fleming really takes the time to customize your visit. He has helped me with my varicose veins and made it possible to wear shorts again. I cannot thank him enough.
About Dr. Philip Fleming, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleming has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleming accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleming has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.
