Dr. Philip Fleekop, MD
Dr. Philip Fleekop, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Allergy, Asthma & Clinical Immunology Associates, P.C.2300 Computer Rd Ste M66, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Superb clinician with wonderful, caring staff. I could not recommend Dr Fleekop or his staff more highly and feel lucky I found him!
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania
- Emory University Affil Hosps
- Emory U Affil Hosps|Emory University Affil Hosps
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Fleekop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleekop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleekop has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Asthma and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleekop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleekop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleekop.
