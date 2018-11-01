See All Allergists & Immunologists in Willow Grove, PA
Dr. Philip Fleekop, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Philip Fleekop, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Philip Fleekop, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Fleekop works at Allergy, Asthma & Clinical Immunology Associates, P.C. in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Asthma and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy, Asthma & Clinical Immunology Associates, P.C.
    2300 Computer Rd Ste M66, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Fleekop?

Nov 01, 2018
Superb clinician with wonderful, caring staff. I could not recommend Dr Fleekop or his staff more highly and feel lucky I found him!
PA — Nov 01, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Philip Fleekop, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Philip Fleekop, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fleekop to family and friends

Dr. Fleekop's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Fleekop

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Philip Fleekop, MD.

About Dr. Philip Fleekop, MD

Specialties
  • Allergy & Immunology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1447213046
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania
Fellowship
Residency
  • Emory University Affil Hosps
Residency
Internship
  • Emory U Affil Hosps|Emory University Affil Hosps
Internship
Medical Education
  • Emory University School of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Philip Fleekop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleekop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fleekop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fleekop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fleekop works at Allergy, Asthma & Clinical Immunology Associates, P.C. in Willow Grove, PA. View the full address on Dr. Fleekop’s profile.

Dr. Fleekop has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Asthma and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleekop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleekop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleekop.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleekop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleekop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Philip Fleekop, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.