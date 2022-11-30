Overview

Dr. Philip Ferrone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westbury, NY. They completed their fellowship with Associated Retinal Consultants



Dr. Ferrone works at LONG ISLAND VITRO RETINAL CONSULTANTS in Westbury, NY with other offices in Hauppauge, NY, Rockville Centre, NY and Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Telangiectasia, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.