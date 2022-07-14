Overview

Dr. Philip Favia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Favia works at Favia Primary Care in Algonquin, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.