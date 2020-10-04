Dr. Philip Ehrlich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehrlich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Ehrlich, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Ehrlich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ehrlich works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Medical Center7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 4000, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 262-8141Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very professional, especially when explaining plan of care,procedures, and benefits and risks of same. He inspires confidence.
About Dr. Philip Ehrlich, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French
- 1497706550
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ehrlich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehrlich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ehrlich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ehrlich works at
Dr. Ehrlich has seen patients for Stye, Dry Eyes and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ehrlich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ehrlich speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehrlich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehrlich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehrlich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehrlich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.