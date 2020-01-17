Dr. Philip Dozier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dozier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Dozier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Dozier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Dozier works at
Locations
-
1
Womens Healthcare of Dothan PC4300 W Main St Ste 31, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-6511
-
2
Flowers Hospital4370 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-6511
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dozier?
Friendly professional office and pleasant visit with Dr Dozier. Everything professional and very friendly.
About Dr. Philip Dozier, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1518925197
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dozier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dozier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dozier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dozier works at
Dr. Dozier has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dozier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dozier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dozier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dozier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dozier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.