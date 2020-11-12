Dr. Phillip Dickey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Dickey, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Dickey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Locations
New Haven Neurosurgical Assoc. PC60 Temple St Ste 4C, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 772-4001
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dickey saved my professional life as he helped me regain my strength necessary for a strenuous job. Unbelievable doctor.
About Dr. Phillip Dickey, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.