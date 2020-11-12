See All Neurosurgeons in New Haven, CT
Dr. Phillip Dickey, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Phillip Dickey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Dickey works at New Haven Neurosurgical Assocs in New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    New Haven Neurosurgical Assoc. PC
    60 Temple St Ste 4C, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 772-4001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Brain Cancer
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 12, 2020
    Dr. Dickey saved my professional life as he helped me regain my strength necessary for a strenuous job. Unbelievable doctor.
    Michele — Nov 12, 2020
    About Dr. Phillip Dickey, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194748434
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Dickey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dickey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dickey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dickey works at New Haven Neurosurgical Assocs in New Haven, CT. View the full address on Dr. Dickey’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

