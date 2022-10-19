Dr. Philip Delio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Delio, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Delio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Locations
Neurology Associates of Santa Barbara219 Nogales Ave Ste F, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-8153
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He really listens to me and to my husband. He has my husband on two medications which may slow the progression of dementia. He is sensitive in the way he deals with my husband. I recommend him!!! He's very busy and you have to wait for an appointment.
About Dr. Philip Delio, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1255358156
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delio has seen patients for Migraine, Seizure Disorders and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Delio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delio.
