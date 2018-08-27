Dr. Philip Delgado, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Delgado, DO
Overview
Dr. Philip Delgado, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC.
Dr. Delgado works at
Locations
-
1
Norton Delgado Family Medicine8283 Grove Ave Ste 202, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 527-4909Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:30am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delgado?
Dr. Delgado is a really great provider, he makes sure that all of my questions are awnsered and always gets me the best care I need. I highly recommended him!! And he speaks Spanish!
About Dr. Philip Delgado, DO
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235355942
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Med Ctr
- Kaiser Permanante
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delgado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delgado accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delgado works at
Dr. Delgado speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Delgado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delgado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delgado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delgado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.