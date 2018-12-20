Dr. Philip De Jager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Jager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip De Jager, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip De Jager, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. De Jager works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Jager?
Best neurologist around! Listens and responds with thoughtful answers. Cares about his patients. Always willing to give the time to answer all questions. Wouldn’t go to anyone else for my care.
About Dr. Philip De Jager, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1255382453
Education & Certifications
- Brigham Womens Hospital|Ma Genl Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Jager has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Jager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Jager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Jager works at
Dr. De Jager has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Jager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Jager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Jager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.