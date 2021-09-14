Dr. Philip Conwisar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conwisar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Conwisar, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Conwisar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Conwisar works at
Locations
-
1
Universal Pain Management28212 Kelly Johnson Pkwy Ste 155, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (818) 784-1354
- 2 819 AUTO CENTER DR, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (818) 784-1354
-
3
Valley Care Center4835 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 210, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 850-2243Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Community Hospital
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Knee replacement
About Dr. Philip Conwisar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1699883926
Education & Certifications
- University Calif San Diego
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
- Chicago Medical School
- State University of New York at Binghamton
