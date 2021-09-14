See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Valencia, CA
Dr. Philip Conwisar, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Philip Conwisar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Conwisar works at Universal Pain Management in Valencia, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA and Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Universal Pain Management
    28212 Kelly Johnson Pkwy Ste 155, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 784-1354
  2. 2
    819 AUTO CENTER DR, Palmdale, CA 93551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 784-1354
  3. 3
    Valley Care Center
    4835 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 210, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 850-2243
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Community Hospital
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Fracture
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Foot Fracture
Knee Fracture
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Foot Fracture

Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Sep 14, 2021
    Knee replacement
    Jim — Sep 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Philip Conwisar, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    36 years of experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1699883926
    • 1699883926
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Calif San Diego
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
    Internship
    Chicago Medical School
    • Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York at Binghamton
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Conwisar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conwisar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Conwisar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Conwisar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Conwisar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conwisar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conwisar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conwisar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

