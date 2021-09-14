Overview

Dr. Philip Conwisar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Conwisar works at Universal Pain Management in Valencia, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA and Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.