Overview

Dr. Philip Cole II, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.



Dr. Cole II works at MID LOUISIANA SURGICAL SPECIALISTS in Alexandria, LA with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract, Anorectal Abscess and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.