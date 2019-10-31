Dr. Philip Cole II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Cole II, MD
Dr. Philip Cole II, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Mid Louisiana Surgical Specialists3311 Prescott Rd Ste 201, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 442-6767
Advanced Cardiovascular Spclsts1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 430, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 424-8373
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
You will never find a more caring and kind and concerned dr than dr Cole!!! I am so Blessed to have found this dr! Dr Cole saved my life!!! I would never see any other dr than dr Cole, in his specialty! He’s the BEST!
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1225249105
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Cole II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole II has seen patients for Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract, Anorectal Abscess and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole II.
