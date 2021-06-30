Overview

Dr. Philip Cohen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Milford, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Wing Hospital, Marlborough Hospital, Milford Regional Medical Center and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at UMass Memorial Health at Milford in Milford, MA with other offices in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.