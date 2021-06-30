Dr. Philip Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Cohen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Milford, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Wing Hospital, Marlborough Hospital, Milford Regional Medical Center and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
UMass Memorial Health at Milford91 Water St, Milford, MA 01757 Directions (508) 458-4250
-
2
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Wing Hospital
- Marlborough Hospital
- Milford Regional Medical Center
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Dr Cohen performed emergency surgery on me in December 2020 at Milford Regional hospital. I feel so fortunate he was the doctor on call that morning. He was friendly, reassuring, honest and sensitive…oh and funny too. He calmed me down and solved the problem I was having. I would highly recommend him for your surgical needs.
About Dr. Philip Cohen, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1043200892
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center|Umass Memorial Med Center
- Boston Med Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.