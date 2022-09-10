Dr. Philip Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Chung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Chung, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Chung works at
Locations
-
1
Skypark Office3291 Skypark Dr, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (562) 908-4355
-
2
Internal Medicine and Nephrology Medical Group2841 Lomita Blvd Ste 215, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 379-2860
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- C and O Employee's Hospital Association
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- First Life and Health Insurance
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- LACare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealth Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chung?
I've seen him once, and he's very good at explaining everything that you need to know. He does talk very quickly so you have to pay attention! I definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Philip Chung, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1003881889
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Loma Linda Med Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr, Harvard U
- New York University School of Medicine
- MIT
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.