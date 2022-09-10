Overview

Dr. Philip Chung, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Chung works at Internal Medicine and Nephrology Medical Group in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.