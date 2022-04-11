See All Otolaryngologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Philip Chironis, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Philip Chironis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Chironis works at Ali Razfar MD, Facial Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phillip N. Chironis M.d. A Medical Corp.
    361 Hospital Rd Ste 522, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 645-5918

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 11, 2022
    Dr. Chironis saved my son's life. With severe ear, nose and throat issues since birth, after 3 years I finally got an authorization to see him. He was very concerned and fought the insurance companies to have tests done. What every one else said was a cold, was finally diagnosed as an acute infection (that even the hospital did not catch with a week long stay). He checked for cystic which was a fear and got him into a great allergist. The poor kid had so many allergies that were off the chart and was put on experimental drugs. My son is fine now. ALSO, he helped my mother with her ear issues, so he also got to hear the news that my son who is now 28 is doing well, did not lose his hearing and only has to take daily allergy pills so long as he stays clear of the triggers that the regular md and hospitals gave him to eat. Bless this man.
    Rude-Hulbert family — Apr 11, 2022
    About Dr. Philip Chironis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467482190
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cornell-Ny Hosp
    Internship
    • Cornell-North Shore
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Chironis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chironis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chironis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chironis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chironis works at Ali Razfar MD, Facial Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chironis’s profile.

    Dr. Chironis has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chironis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chironis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chironis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chironis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chironis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

