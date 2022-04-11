Overview

Dr. Philip Chironis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Chironis works at Ali Razfar MD, Facial Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.