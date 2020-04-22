See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Philip Cheu, MD

Dr. Philip Cheu, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Philip Cheu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Cheu works at Optum-Harbor in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Optum-Harbor
    3501 S Harbor Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orange Coast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Delta Health System
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Onecare
    • Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Spectera
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 22, 2020
    Dr.Cheu has become our entire family doctor. he is a great doctor answers everyone questions, great bedside manners, follows up on everything. his staff is amazing.
    Lurdes — Apr 22, 2020
    About Dr. Philip Cheu, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    • 1568467215
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Of Pa And Hospital
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Cheu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

