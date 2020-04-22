Dr. Philip Cheu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Cheu, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Cheu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Cheu works at
Locations
-
1
Optum-Harbor3501 S Harbor Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheu?
Dr.Cheu has become our entire family doctor. he is a great doctor answers everyone questions, great bedside manners, follows up on everything. his staff is amazing.
About Dr. Philip Cheu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1568467215
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Pa And Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheu works at
Dr. Cheu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.