Dr. Philip Cheu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Cheu works at Optum-Harbor in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.