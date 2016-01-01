Overview

Dr. Philip Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.