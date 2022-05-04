Dr. Philip Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Chen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
United Podiatry United Medical Doctors1525 Superior Ave Ste 212, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (951) 383-2254
United Gastroenterologists520 Superior Ave Ste 295, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 645-1967
United Gastroenterologists16405 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 250, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 502-5572
Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center18111 Brookhurst St Ste 5200, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 962-7705
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Philip Chen has been my 95 year old Fathers doctor for many years. My Father recently had a colonoscopy and Dr. Chen removed the polyps and even took a photo of them! I highly recommended him.
About Dr. Philip Chen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.