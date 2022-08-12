Dr. Philip Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Chang, MD is a Burn Care Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from 2004 and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Locations
Weill Cornell Medical Center/NewYork-Presbyterian525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-2580
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Philip Chang, MD
- Burn Care
- English
- 1134375512
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- 2004
- Harvard Medical School
- Critical Care Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.