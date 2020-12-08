See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Union, NJ
Dr. Philip Ceraulo, DO

Pain Management
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Philip Ceraulo, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Pain Management, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York - D.O., and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Ceraulo works at Redefine Healthcare in Union, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Redefine Healthcare
    2500 Morris Ave Ste 220, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 906-9600
    Monday
    7:45am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Edison Office
    10 Parsonage Rd Ste 208, Edison, NJ 08837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 906-9600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Edison Office
    102 James St Ste 101, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 906-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Paramount
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Providence Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 08, 2020
    Very professional. Always goes in to specifics on issues and explains everything in detail. I highly recommend.
    Dennis Tester — Dec 08, 2020
    About Dr. Philip Ceraulo, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114180882
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Spine Institute
    Residency
    • Stony Brook University Medical Center New York
    Internship
    • Long Beach Medical Center In New York
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York - D.O.,
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University - B.S, Cum Laude,
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
