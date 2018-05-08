See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Philip Cenac, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Philip Cenac, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
2.5 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Philip Cenac, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine.

Dr. Cenac works at Va Baton Rouge Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Louisiana Healthcare System
    7850 Anselmo Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 768-5132
  2. 2
    111 Founders Dr Ste 600, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 733-1281

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Opiate Dependence
Suboxone® Treatment
Opiate Dependence
Suboxone® Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cenac?

    May 08, 2018
    I WOKE TODAY THINKING OF MY FIRST APPOINTMENT WITH DR CENAC. I HAD CONSULTED MANY PSYCHIATRISTS THERETOFORE BUT THAT APPOINT CHANGEG MY LIFE. INSTEAD OF TELLING ME THAT I DRANK DUE TO SOME LACK OF LOVE WHEN INWAS YOUNG ETC., HE TOLD ME I HAD A PRIMARY ILLNESS CALLED ALCOHOLISM. HE WOULD ONLY AGREE TO HELP ME WITH MY WITHDRAWAL SYMPTOMS IF I WOULD COMMIT TO CALLING A CONTACT HE HAD IN A SELF HELP ORGANIZATION. HE MADE SURE THAT I MADE THE CALL. TODAY MARKS 40 YEARS OF SOBRIETY FOR ME.
    — May 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Philip Cenac, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Philip Cenac, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cenac to family and friends

    Dr. Cenac's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cenac

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Philip Cenac, MD.

    About Dr. Philip Cenac, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114940152
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Menninger Fdn Sch Psych
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State Univeristy
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cenac has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cenac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cenac works at Va Baton Rouge Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Cenac’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cenac. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cenac.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cenac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cenac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Philip Cenac, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.