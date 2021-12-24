Dr. Philip Cassar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Cassar, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Cassar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
Garden City Office1205 Franklin Ave Ste 150, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-0067
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cassar is a rarity in the medical field. I was experiencing horrific stomach pain, and a plethora of stomach problems. Within one visit with him, he listened he asked questions. He was kind, compassionate. I felt safe in this environment. Due to having many medical issues. He was absolutely wonderful in caring for me me. He immediately had a solution. Which intern has allowed me to live without excruciating pain. I would recommend him to anyone. I have recommended him highly. He has an extraordinary bedside manner. His staff and office are magnificent. I do not know this man other than being his patient as I know many other doctors may have people they know write reviews. I am again just a patient who was desperate to be relieved of pain. And Dr. Cassar offered that. Thank you Dr. Cassar for going above and beyond. I am so grateful there are still doctors out there like him.
About Dr. Philip Cassar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1891868857
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cassar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cassar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cassar has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cassar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.