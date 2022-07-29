See All Urologists in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Philip Bucur, MD

Urology
4.7 (21)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Philip Bucur, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center and Placentia-Linda Hospital.

Dr. Bucur works at FCPP Fountain Valley Multi Specialty in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    FCPP Fountain Valley Multi Specialty
    11180 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 241-8552

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Medical Center Modesto
  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Memorial Medical Center
  • Placentia-Linda Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Stones
Herpes Simplex Screening
Bladder Function Test
Urinary Stones
Herpes Simplex Screening
Bladder Function Test

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 29, 2022
    I felt very comfortable with the visit with Dr. Bucur
    — Jul 29, 2022
    About Dr. Philip Bucur, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457770752
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Bucur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bucur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bucur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bucur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bucur works at FCPP Fountain Valley Multi Specialty in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bucur’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bucur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bucur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bucur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bucur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

