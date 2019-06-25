Dr. Philip Brzozowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brzozowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Brzozowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Brzozowski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Locations
Lakehealth Physician Grp OB/GYN9485 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-5862
- 2 9105 Som Ctr Rd, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (800) 354-1985
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. B has been my doc for 27 years. I live out of the area and still return annually for my check up. He has helped me thru 6 pregnancies, 2 high risk. His bedside manner is top notch and he invests himself in to every patient he sees.
About Dr. Philip Brzozowski, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1013023332
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
