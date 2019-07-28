Overview

Dr. Philip Brodak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Brodak works at Tri Valley Urology Medical Group in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Fallbrook, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.