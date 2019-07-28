Dr. Brodak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Brodak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Brodak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.
Dr. Brodak works at
Locations
1
Fertility Center of California25495 Medical Center Dr Ste 204, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (760) 728-5774
2
Southern California Physician Network Inc.591 E Elder St Ste C, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Directions (951) 698-1901
3
Loma Linda University Medical Center-murrieta28062 Baxter Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 290-4000
4
Rancho Springs Medical Center25500 Medical Center Dr, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 698-1901
Hospital Affiliations
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I know Dr. Philip Brodak for at least 23 years and Dr Brodak is the best Urology , I highly recommended him.
About Dr. Philip Brodak, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1417057514
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brodak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brodak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brodak has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brodak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.