Dr. Philip Brazio, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Brazio, MD is a Microvascular Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA.
Locations
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-2129Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Philip Brazio, MD
- Microvascular Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1558596866
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brazio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brazio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
